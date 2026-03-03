RSVP for Day of Rest & Reflection

As a healthcare professional, you give generously of yourself to care for the bodies, minds and spirits of so many, and we are offering A Day of Rest and Reflection to generously return that care to you! Join us on June 3rd from 8:30 am-4:30 pm to walk the restored prairies of Holy Wisdom Monastery, engage in somatic and creative activities, find supportive community with other healthcare workers and receive nurture for your own body, mind and spirit.

You will be welcomed with a continental breakfast and served a warm and nourishing lunch. Participants may choose to extend their stay by individually booking a dinner and/or overnight at the Retreat and Guest Center separate from the programmed event and at an additional cost. Contact retreats@holywisdommonastery.org if interested.

This retreat is open to people who work in direct patient care such as nurses, doctors, CNAs, LPNs, radiologists, etc.

Cost & Registration

$65/person. Please register by May 26, 2026.