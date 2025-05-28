RSVP for Day of Rest & Reflection for Registered Nurses

media release: We understand how challenging and depleting it can be to be a healthcare worker when caring for others and having little time for yourself.

This day is designed specifically for registered nurses to rest and reflect on how their career choice brought them to where they are today. Your day will be guided by speakers who will offer you time to reflect with each other, feed your body with delicious food prepared by our chefs, and nourish your soul by exploring the grounds at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

Please join us as we honor the gift you are to so many others. May this day be a day away for you to be cared for. Dress for the outdoors.

$60/person includes breakfast snacks, lunch, program and keepsake journal. Please register by May 28, 2025.

Learn more & register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/day-of-rest-reflection-4-rns/

