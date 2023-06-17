Daylight Saving

Zuzu Cafe 1336 Drake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: The result of unrelenting collaboration between musicians of vastly different musical backgrounds, genre-benders and timbre-melders Charlie Koczela, Camden Powell, Mateo Ruiz and Quinn Mattsson present a sonic melting pot yet cook up a sound which is cohesive and catchy. With pop sensibility, their music draws from conventions of jazz, rock, indie and folk music.

No cover and family friendly. 

608-260-9898
