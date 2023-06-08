Dayna Stephens Quartet
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The 2023 Madison Jazz Festival returns on June 8 with ELEVEN days of jazz across Greater Madison, culminating with two days at the Memorial Union Terrace and Shannon Hall, June 17-18. In addition to Arts + Literature Laboratory other venues include Cafe CODA, North Street Cabaret, High Noon Saloon, Warner Park, Penn Park, and Sequoya Library. There's something for everyone - free concerts, family events, presentations, and ticketed shows featuring some of today's finest jazz artists.
Find full schedule details at https://artlitlab.org/programs/greater-madison-jazz/madison-jazz-festival
June 8: Dayna Stephens Quartet at Cafe CODA
June 9: Mai Sugimoto Trio at Arts + Literature Laboratory
June 9: Michael Hackett Quintet at North Street Cabaret
June 10: "The Musical Legacy of Wayne Shorter" Talk by Dave Stoler at Sequoya Library
June 10: Wayne Shorter Jam Session feat. Chris Greene at Cafe CODA
June 10: Wayne Shorter Tribute Concert at Cafe CODA
June 11: The Bad Plus + Marc Ribot at High Noon Saloon
June 12: Golpe Tierra at Warner Park
June 13: Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo in Conversation, Location TBA
June 13: Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo: El Arte del Bolero at Arts + Literature Laboratory
June 14: DIG JAZZ: Rick Flowers at Penn Park
June 15: Awake: Volume 2 - the Music of Don Cherry CD Release at Arts + Literature Laboratory
June 16: Marques Carroll Quintet at Cafe CODA
June 17: Jazz all day on the Memorial Union Terrace feat. Kassa Overall
June 17: Lakecia Benjamin at Shannon Hall
June 18: Juneteenth Celebration of Black American Music on the Memorial Union Terrace
June 18: Ranky Tanky with Lisa Fischer at Shannon Hall