media release: India | 1970 | DCP | 116 min. | Bengali with English subtitles

Director: Satyajit Ray

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose, Simi Garewal

In need of a break from the rat race, four bachelor friends take a vacation together at a forest guesthouse. Their idyll is soon complicated as they become acquainted with some of the area’s alluring women. This lesser-known masterpiece from Satyajit Ray has long served as a major source of inspiration for Wes Anderson, who participated in this new 4K restoration. “To explain why Days and Nights in the Forest is a masterpiece is a bit like explaining why flowers are beautiful: the film’s glories are so natural and self-evident that describing them feels redundant. What makes Days and Nights such a magical experience is that its universal truths about sex, power, and romantic longing seem to materialize out of thin air” (Chicago Reader). Presented with the support of UW-Madison’s Center for South Asia.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.