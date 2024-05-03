Days of Heaven

media release: USA | 1978 | 35mm | 94 min.

Director: Terrence Malick

Cast: Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Sam Shephard

Malick’s sophomore effort is one of the most acclaimed features of the 1970s. Gere, Adams and Shepard play the members of a doomed love triangle on a Texas wheat farm at the turn of the century, but the real star of the show is the almost overwhelmingly beautiful cinematography by Nestor Almendros (with help from Haskell Wexler). Malick’s gentle, elliptical storytelling style is greatly aided by his poetic and haunting narration, memorably read by young actress Linda Manz, and the lovely score by Ennio Morricone.

