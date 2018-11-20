press release: Tues. Nov. 20, 4:00 pm UW-Madison, Pyle Center (702 Langdon St.) Days of Horror – Days of Hope – Madison Responds to ICE Arrests! From September 21 - 24, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officers arrested 83 immigrants across Wisconsin. 20 were residents of Dane County. Contrary to city policy, ICE and the federal government failed to notify Madison police before making arrests. News reports dub this enforcement surge, "Four Days of Terror." Please join us for a community conversation about the impact of ICE arrests on families in Dane County. Panelists include: Karen Menendez Coller, executive director, Centro Hispano of Dane County; Aíssa Olivarez-García, attorney, Community Immigration Law Center; Mario Garcia Sierra, Voces de la Frontera, Madison Chapter; and Kazbuag Vaj, co-executive director, Freedom Inc. Moderator: Armando Ibarra, director, Chican@/Latin@ Studies Program, UW-Madison. Info? Visit the the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2215015588733995/