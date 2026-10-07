media release: Warren Miller’s 77th annual ski and snowboard film, Days Off, celebrates what happens when the world’s best athletes get to choose how they spend their time in the mountains. Join new host Katie Burrell on a globe-spanning adventure through Alaska, Chamonix, Hokkaido, Deer Valley, and Canada. Featuring eight original segments, Days Off captures the unscripted runs, backcountry adventures, local traditions, and pure joy found beyond the competition. Tickets are on sale now at warrenmiller.com.