Dayshift DJs

media release: $22ADV / $27DOS

A 30+ Day Time Party in Madison?

Dayshift is a party in for the 30+ generation who want the unmatched energy of a club, but detest the idea of being out past midnight. Join us for the worldwide clubbing phenomenon alongside DJs, dancers, disco balls, confetti showers, and much more.

Party during daytime hours, get all the fun of a nightclub but during the daytime. Expect the biggest 80s/90s/00s tunes all day long.