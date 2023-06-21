media release: Made of members from the Madison favorite big band The DB Orchestra, DB & The Hot 5 is a jazz blues combo that draws influence from Amy Winehouse, Otis Redding, Lake Street Dive, and many others. This group, with an exciting blend of refreshing takes on jazz standards, tasteful soul favorites, and bluesy reimaginings of pop hits, features something for everyone, including one of the only jazz accordion players in the area!