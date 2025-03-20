DB & the Hot Five
to
Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: DB & the Hot 5 is a smaller, combo-style group made up of members of the DB Orchestra, a cornerstone of the Madison jazz scene. This group, with an exciting blend of refreshing takes on jazz standards, tasteful soul favorites, and bluesy reimaginings of pop hits, features something for everyone, including one of the only jazz accordion players in the area! Free admission.
Info
Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music