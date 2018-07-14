press release: The wizards of wine in our tasting room have crafted a Sangria so fabulous we just had to throw a party to celebrate it. Saturday, July 14 • 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. There had to be music, and music just makes you want to dance, so we opted for Big Band Swing featuring the magical sounds of the DB Orchestra. They'll rule the stage 3-7 p.m., but we'll be serving Sangria all day long, so arrive early and secure your seat.

PLUS, there'll be free swing dance lessons provided by instructors from UW-Madison Swing and PIZZA available from the fabulous Hazelnut Cafe food truck 2:30-7:30 p.m.

Dig out your dancing shoes (even if they're for two left feet), grab your favorite partner and let's drink some sangria and swing dance. Free admission. Rain or shine. Terrace or Back-barn Lounge. Picnics welcome. Pets and carry-in alcohol are prohibited. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, building and grounds.