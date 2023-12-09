media release: The DB Orchestra proudly presents its debut 2023 holiday concert, highlighting a wide range of homegrown American music genres, including New Orleans gospel, bebop, and Motown. The program features tributes to Buddy Rich, Darlene Love, Mariah Carey, and much more. With a book of brand-new holiday arrangements crafted exclusively by the DB Orchestra, this is one explosive holiday celebration that you won't want to miss!

Lively, loud, and local, the DB Orchestra is one of the hottest bands in Madison. Led by Andrew Kerber, this group combines the nuanced harmonies of a Doo-Wop group, the intensity of a marching band, and the flair of great jazz ensembles of yesteryear. The DBO sets the stage for an infectiously fun and uniquely electric live performance. Expect to hear everything from timeless swinging hits from the 1930s and ’40s, rock’n’roll classics, show tune medleys, and even some tracks on the radio today. With a roster of nearly 20 musicians, the hot horns, smooth saxes, and driving drums of the DB Orchestra will keep your head humming and toes tapping long after the show’s over.

The DBO is well known for pioneering and hosting the annual Battle of the Big Bands night at Madison's Jazz at Five festival, in addition to being featured for several years at the historic bandshell of the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival in Davenport, Iowa.