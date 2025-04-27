media release: On April 27, 2025, The DB Polka Express will join DJ Shotski to host a Sunday Afternoon Polka Dance at the Bur Oak from 1-4 p.m. The event will include a polka dance instruction for all ages and abilities.

“Polka is Wisconsin’s state dance and The DB Polka Express is proud to bring this music to new audiences,” said band leader Andy Kerber. “Our band is mostly UW band alumni who are in their 20s and 30s, which makes us a young band in the polka scene. We play classic polka tunes and new favorites people recognize and like to dance to.”

The event will include DJ Shotski playing vintage polka records from 1-2 p.m. A polka dance instruction begins at 2 p.m. The DB Polka Express will play live from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and DJ Shotski will finish out the afternoon with more classic polka records. Tickets are $10 each and youth under 18 are free.

“We are committed to making this show as accessible as possible,” said DJ Shotski. “We’re keeping our ticket prices low and welcoming all dancers no matter what their ability or experience. All couples are welcome, kids are welcome and youth under 18 are free. Polka is happy music for all people and we want this dance to be fun for everyone.”

The DB Polka Express represents a unique marriage of the different genres of polka found all over the United States; with equal parts Polish, Slovenian, German, and Blaskapelle, they flow seamlessly between classic polka tunes, romantic waltz arrangements, classic Badger favorites, and even some reworked modern pop songs!

The DB Polka Express is a subsidiary of The DB Orchestra, a staple of the Madison jazz scene for over 10 years. More information on DB Polka Express: https://www.thedborchestra. com/the-db-polka-express/

DJ Shotski shares Dutchman-style polka records from Wisconsin and the upper Midwest on Polka Time on 98.7 WVMO Sunday nights at 7 p.m. Media resources for DJ Shotski: https://www.djshotski.com/ media