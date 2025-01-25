media release: Dennis Carroll - Bass. Lee Rothenberg - Guitar. Joey Skoch - Keys Neil Hemphill - Drums

Born in Germany and raised in a small Illinois farm town called Poplar Grove, Dennis Carroll grew up immersed in music. Dennis’s father William, local band director and community bellwether, possessed an extraordinary record collection which enraptured his son. As great teachers do, seeing their students’ own impetus towards passion, he began to show Dennis records like JJ In Person, Clifford Brown/Max Roach Live At Basin Street, and Oscar Peterson’s We Get Requests, all of whom William had seen live enchanting Dennis with stories of the demigods. By 16, Dennis had taught himself the electric bass and within six months was playing the upright bass with help from fantastic friend, mentor and teacher Mike Barnett. After years of listening to the masters of his father’s record collection, Dennis moved to Chicago in 1986, where he has called home ever since. In 1990 he joined the Bobby Broom Trio, becoming an integral part of one of the most unique and longstanging trios in modern jazz, recording over a half dozen records and performing all over the world. Dennis has performed with countless greats including Pharaoh Sanders, Von Freeman, Mary Stallings, Eric Reed, Bobby Hutcherson, and John Scofield. He has produced numerous recordings including Mike Allemana’s Lin’s Holiday, Kyle Asche’s The Hook Up, Gayle Kolb’s Getting Sentimental Over You and Soul Message’s, People. And at present, after nearly forty years, Dennis could not be more proud to lead a group under his own name, featuring his own compositions. Born on the porch steps of guitarist Lee Rothenberg’s Roscoe Village apartment and joined by keyboardist Joey Skoch and drummer Neil Hemphill, DC & The Love chases the stars and devours the moon. Go Up!