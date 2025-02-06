DC608 mission statement is to inspire, motivate, and mentor others in the Madison, Wisconsin area community to learn and share knowledge relating to cybersecurity. We welcome anyone, regardless of their skill, age, job, gender, etc. DEF CON Groups are designed to help others learn new things, meet new people, mentor others in areas you may be strong in, and provide some cohesion within the hacker culture and its members.

DC608 is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law: [https://givebutter.com/gxbwtX](https://givebutter.com/gxbwtX)

Find us on Discord: https://discord.gg/wsHgtXVzMB