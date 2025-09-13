DCAGS Open House

media release: Join us for a special open house celebrating genealogy and local history! We’ll dive into our personal heritage and shared history. This event is for everyone - those just beginning to build their family tree and seasoned researchers.

Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10a.m. - 1p.m., FamilySearch Center, 4505 Regent St., Madison, WI 53705

What to expect:

- Demonstrations on using FamilySearch and access to the FamilySearch Center

- One on one help from FamilySearch Volunteers

- Vendors from local historical and genealogical societies, as well as professional genealogists

- Informative displays from DCAGS members

- Resources to help you get started on your research journey

- Door prizes

- Light refreshments and a welcoming atmosphere

Vendors:

- Dane County Area Genealogical Society

- Wisconsin Historical Society

- Carlon Genealogical Services

- More to come!