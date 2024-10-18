media release: DCHS: After Dark will be held once a month from October to May, and each month will offer a different theme and activities. Each event will feature time with our classroom animals, and various animal-related activities or lessons!

We ask that participants bring their own snack or dinner as these events will be held during dinner time hours. We will set aside time for eating during the event.

While participants will be able to pet our classroom animals, they won't be able to pet our adoptable dogs and cats.

Upcoming After Dark Dates & Themes:

Friday, October 18: Howl-o-ween Party from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

We will be making your own animal mask, playing Howl-o-ween bingo to earn candy, and more!

Friday, November 15: Guinea Pig Movie Night from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

We will learn all about why guinea pigs are special and watch Secret Life of Pets with our classroom guinea pigs!

Friday, December 6: Holiday Paw-ty from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

We will decorate your own gingerbread doghouse or cat condo, spend time with our education animals, and more!

Pricing:

$25 per participant

Allergy Information: DCHS utilizes peanut butter for animal enrichment throughout the shelter, and therefore is unable to provide a peanut-free facility. We are unable to make accommodations for children with severe peanut allergies.

Please email education@giveshelter.org if you have questions or need assistance.