Dane County Humane Society Fundraiser

press release: Working Draft Beer Company Supports DCHS Thursday August 26, 3:00-9:00 pm

Working Draft Beer Company is excited to bring this fundraising event to raise money for animals in need!

OG Working Draft Beertender & Trivia Guru, Mat Adams, loves cats. Like, he LOOOVES his cats. So much so, that all of his crew brews are inspired by his fur babies, Homer and Sheba! With Clint, WDBC's Head Brewer and Co-Founder, he cooked up a couple of fun beers that are great on their own but even better together!

The Princess Sheba: This Chocolate Porter (similar to The Princess Sheba herself) has a nice, roasty bite that softens with chocolatey notes accentuated nicely by a nitro pour.

Handsome Homer: This brew is a smooth and creamy Blonde Ale, just like Handsome Homer's impeccable coat. Generous amounts of Strawberry puree were added to round out the simple, yet complex, character that is Handsome Homer.

Together is Better: Try ordering a Black and Blonde with Handsome Homer and The Princess Sheba. Ask for "Snuggle Buddies”!

WDBC will donate $1.00 of each pour of Handsome Homer and The Princess Sheba to DCHS!