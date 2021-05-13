Dane County Humane Society Fundraiser
to
Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Head over to Olbrich Biergarten on May 13 (May 20 is our rain date) to enjoy tasty local beverages and food with a great view of the Capitol. They'll be donating all of their profits that night, plus collecting additional donations for the animals of Dane County Humane Society..
