DCHS Thrift Store East Grand Opening

media release: Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) Thrift Store East is inviting members of the community to its Grand Opening celebration from Friday, August 23, through Sunday, August 25.

This weekend, shoppers can enjoy 20% off storewide, earn Rover’s Rewards for every $10 spent, spin the prize wheel, and meet adoptable pets when they stop by the East Side location, 5231 High Crossing Blvd. in Madison. Follow DCHS Thrift Store on Facebook (@DCHSThriftStore) to see which pets are expected to attend the event!

“DCHS opened its first thrift store on Madison’s West Side in 2019 as an ’experiment.’ Since then, community members have been asking us, ‘When will DCHS open a thrift store on the East Side?’” explains Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Development and Communications Supervisor. “That day is now here. It’s thanks to the support from our shoppers, donors, volunteers, and staff, that our West Side store has thrived, and we are now able to branch out to a second store on the East Side. We know that with our community’s continued support, our new East Side store will be a success too.”

DCHS animals are expected to be at Thrift Store East on Friday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 24th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm; and on Sunday, August 25th from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Proceeds generated through shopping at DCHS Thrift Store locations go to help animals at DCHS and in our community.

The thrift stores are open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday and Monday.

