Dead Cops in Church Fires, Red Museum, Sven Bolan, Cambodian Sim Card

media release: Spooky sounds, just in time for Halloween! Experimental music and noise featuring local acts:

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 (punishing noise / power electronics)

https://grandpaspaceshiprecords.bandcamp.com/album/ignition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhoxzrOhm2k

Aggressive vocals piercing through an onslaught of static and feedback as you laying in a field surrounded by 1000 dying robots. Not for the faint of heart.

𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐮𝐦 (cinematic synth horrorscapes)

https://mesmerizedinmadison.bandcamp.com/track/red-museum-spellmask

Dark and foreboding dungeon synth played by the guy from Ruin Dweller. Perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit.

𝐒𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧 (experimental electro dub sound collage noise)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0vaE0k-SAY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMq1PrZR_w0

Formerly of the infamous Right Arm Severed. Unpredictable in the best ways. Goofball with a microphone.

𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐦 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝 (experimental / field recordings / noise)

https://alexmeinhof.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/midi_input/

A variety of sounds layered and interlaced in ways you never thought you'd ever hear. Emotionally charged, unique and not afraid to break the mold.

ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).