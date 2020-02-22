press release:

Hailing from the fertile land of Wisconsin, Dead Horses are known for frontwoman Sarah Vos' "aching, haunting vocals" (No Depression), "evocative, empathetic storytelling" (NPR Music), and a sound that bridges indie folk and their own Midwestern approach to Americana. Lyrically, the band explores the human condition from personal musings to observations of the current American experience, taking notes from every person and city they meet along the road.

First introduced on a national scale through tours with friends including Mandolin Orange and Trampled by Turtles, Dead Horses have performed on such legendary stages as Red Rocks Amphitheater, and have even opened for UK rockers, The Who.

Their critically acclaimed third album, My Mother the Moon, earned profiles from Billboard to Noisey to Democracy Now!, spots in Folk Alley's and No Depression's "Best Folk/Roots Albums of 2018" lists; their single "Turntable" is nearing 20MM streams on Spotify, and Rolling Stone Country declared them an "Artist You Need to Know".