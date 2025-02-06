media release: USA | 2024 | DCP | 106 min.

Director: Joe DeBoer, Kyle McConaghy

Cast: John Fleck, Sterling Macer Jr., Tomas Boykin

Evocatively set in the Midwest at the dawn of the digital age, this dark comedy and thriller is one of the most exciting American movies of the decade! Jasper (Boykin), a diligent post-office clerk, discovers a blood-stained cry for help delivered to his "dead letter" office. With assistance from Jasper’s quirky colleagues and a Scandinavian hacker, an investigation uncovers a psychodrama played-out between a synthesizer engineer and his possessive patron. Frequently reminiscent of the best films by Brian De Palma and the Coen Brothers, Dead Mail’s story is compelling and its numerous stylistic flourishes are hypnotically entrancing.

