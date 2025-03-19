press release: Dave Simonett has spent almost two decades as the lead singer, guitar player and songwriter for the widely popular and beloved roots band, Trampled By Turtles. He also fronts Dead Man Winter, a full-bodied, emotionally resonant brand of Americana-infused indie rock band. He now boldly steps forward with a shining collection of new solo material for the first time under his own name called Red Tail.

Simonett and Dead Man Winter will make their Mineral Point Opera House debut on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show begin at $40 (plus Eventbrite fees). Members of Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10. Members of the general public can purchase tickets beginning Friday, Dec. 13.

While Dead Man Winter's Furnace was a much-needed cathartic experience for Simonett during a dark time, he is not connecting these songs on Red Tail to his own life as he prefers to allow listeners to develop their own interpretations. The conversational and poetic style in which Simonett writes lends itself to this perfectly, inspired by the spacious and stark northern woods of Minnesota, where he's from. Drawing from the outdoors, Simonett uses light, weather and imagery to paint introspective, cinematic scenes that are easy to lose yourself in.