× Expand Casey T. Malone Photography Dead Man's Carnival

press release:

Dead man's carnival will be doing another run of our original circus play "Yesterday is Here" for our spring tour... it's a live music circus burlesque tribute to Tom Waits (and his Frank's Wild Years album).

Featuring...

Human oddities, Fire eating, Stage illusions, Aerial dance, Feats of strength, Sultry striptease, Circus sideshow, Puppetry, Comedy, Bubbles, and 6 musicians on dozens of vintage instruments!

+18 recommended. (Strong language, adult themes, dangerous stunts)