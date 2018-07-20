press release: Brewgrass Fridays, in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, features performances by some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands and a traditional Fish Fry held every Friday night of the season. Free (on the plaza).

Natives of the West Bank of Minneapolis, The Dead Pigeons are known for their vibrant foot stomping sound and truly infectious presence. As they have toured the nation for the last six years, The Dead Pigeons have entertained all crowds and at a variety of venues.