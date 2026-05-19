Deadly Prey

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Next Wave Studios 4713 Helgesen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Deadly Prey: A giant one-night-only exhibition at Next Wave Studios on Saturday, May 30. Expect to see over 200 original life-size hand-painted Ghanaian movie posters on display & available to own! This is our first time ever showing in Madison & it’s long overdue, we’re very excited. Tell your friends with discerning taste!

This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Saturday, May 30, Next Wave Studios, 4713 Helgesen Dr., Madison. Presented by Four Star Video • 1 Night Only • 6-10pm • 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDSJWqiRZJ8/

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Next Wave Studios 4713 Helgesen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Art Exhibits & Events
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