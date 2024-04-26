media release: The Locker Room Bar and Grill, Madison's favorite third shift bar, is very pleased to present to you our music in the morning series. We are lucky to be able to bring you Dean (Deano) Beck, who will be playing from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday mornings through May 10. Deano takes you back in time playing some of the great music from the '50s through the '90s as well as into today.. He'll take your requests as well. Music in the morning, brought to you only by The Locker Room Bar and Grill. As always, no cover charge and plenty of free, convenient parking available.