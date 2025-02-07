Dean Leeper, Jim Lorman, Jeremy Wineberg reception
to
Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release:
January 23 – March 9, 2025
Artists’ Reception: 5:00 – 7:00 pm
Friday, February 7, 2025
SPACE and PLACE
Ceramics by Dean Leeper
Dean Leeper, Ceramics faculty, exhibits work made in several places he’s lived and explores how the new space in which you live becomes the sense of place that you know and inhabit on many levels.
In the Atrium Galleries...
Critters & Stuff
Drawings by Jim Lorman
Jim Lorman, professor emeritus, Edgewood College, taught biological sciences and sustainability leadership for 35 years. Since retiring, he has been making whimsical drawings to help us explore and understand our natural world through humor.
Callowhales & Palimpsests
Paintings by Jeremy Wineberg
Jeremy Wineberg’s paintings combine shape, space, and science fiction literature in richly saturated surfaces that align with drawing, painting and their structural references to both natural and constructed worlds.