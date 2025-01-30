Dean Leeper, Jim Lorman, Jeremy Wineberg

media release:

January 23 – March 9, 2025

Artists’ Reception: 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Friday, February 7, 2025

﻿SPACE and PLACE

﻿Ceramics by Dean Leeper

Dean Leeper, Ceramics faculty, exhibits work made in several places he’s lived and explores how the new space in which you live becomes the sense of place that you know and inhabit on many levels.

In the Atrium Galleries...

Critters & Stuff

Drawings by Jim Lorman

Jim Lorman, professor emeritus, Edgewood College, taught biological sciences and sustainability leadership for 35 years. Since retiring, he has been making whimsical drawings to help us explore and understand our natural world through humor.

Callowhales & Palimpsests

Paintings by Jeremy Wineberg

Jeremy Wineberg’s paintings combine shape, space, and science fiction literature in richly saturated surfaces that align with drawing, painting and their structural references to both natural and constructed worlds.