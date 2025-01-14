Dean of College of Engineering Candidate Presentations

media release: The five finalists for the next dean of the College of Engineering will make public presentations on Jan. 14, 21, 23 and 27, and on Feb. 3. The presentations (minus subsequent Q&A) will be recorded and made available for public review and feedback until 5 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Information on each finalist will be made available on the search website 48 hours prior to their presentation.

Candidate 1: Tuesday, January 14, 9:30-10:30 am, Varsity Hall, Union South.

Candidate 2: Tuesday, January 21, 9:30-10:30 am, Marquee Theater, Union South.

Candidate 3: Thursday, January 23, 9:30-10:30 am, Marquee Theater, Union South.

Candidate 4: Monday, January 27, 9:30-10:30 am, Marquee Theater, Union South.

Candidate 5: Monday, February 3, 9:30-10:30 am, DeLuca Forum, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.

To access the CVs and recordings, individuals will need a campus NetID. If you do not have a NetID, or would like a closed-captioned version of the recordings, please contact Carole Kolb for assistance. If you have trouble viewing the recordings, we recommend trying a different browser.

To provide feedback on one or more of the candidates, please complete this online feedback form by February 6 at 5:00 pm.

A full description of the position is available online.