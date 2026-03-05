Dean of the School of Nursing Candidate Presentation

media release: The search for the next dean of the School of Nursing is currently underway.

Finalists will give their public presentations on the dates and times below. The presentations (minus subsequent Q&A) will be video-recorded and made available to the university community for review and feedback until March 23 at 5:00pm. To access the CVs and recordings, individuals will need a campus NetID. If you have trouble viewing the recordings, we recommend trying a different browser.

The Office of the Provost is committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event. If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend the presentations or to view the recordings, please contact Carole Kolb as soon as possible.

To provide feedback on one or more of the candidates, please complete this online feedback form by 5:00pm on March 23. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact Carole Kolb.

Candidate 1: Monday, March 9, 10:30-11:30am, Signe Cooper Hall Auditorium (Room 1121)

Candidate 2: Monday, March 16, 10:00-11:00am, Signe Cooper Hall Auditorium (Room 1121)

Candidate 3: Thursday, March 19, 9:30-10:30am, Signe Cooper Hall Auditorium (Room 1121)

Note: The finalists' names, titles, photos and CVs will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting dates listed above, at https://provost.wisc.edu/2025/11/05/dean-of-the-school-of-nursing-search/.