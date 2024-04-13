× Expand David Giroux Dean Robbins is a prolific Madison-based author of children's books (and former editor of Isthmus).

media release: Dean Robbins will be at Mystery to Me to discuss two new children’s books, You Are a Star, Malala Yousafzai (Scholastic) and The Fastest Drummer: Clap Your Hands for Viola Smith! (Candlewick).

While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

Can’t make it in person? Watch the livestream here

The Fastest Drummer: Clap Your Hands for Viola Smith! has received starred reviews from Kirkus and Horn Book, as well as being a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection. Here’s a description:

Viola Smith fell in love with the drums as a little girl, performing in the family jazz band with her older sisters in Mount Calvary, Wisconsin. She became a pioneering female instrumentalist, famous as “The Fastest Girl Drummer in the World!” Viola boldly championed her fellow women players in the 1930s and ’40s, opening doors in the music industry.

You Are a Star, Malala Yousafzai also received a positive review from Kirkus. Here’s a description of that one:

Malala Yousafzai is an 11-year-old Pakistani girl who courageously challenges those who deny her right to an education. She becomes the youngest person to receive a Nobel Prize by giving hope to children around the world.

Dean Robbins writes nonfiction children’s picture books about his heroes. His award-winning books have been featured on Public Radio International and praised in The New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, and other publications, along with receiving starred reviews in Publishers Weekly, Booklist, Kirkus Reviews, Horn Book, and School Library Journal. They’ve been chosen for best-of-the-year honors by the American Library Association, New York Public Library, Chicago Public Library, and Children’s Book Council, among others, and "Two Friends: Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass" was adapted as a short film by Weston Wood Studios. As a journalist, Robbins has served as the editor of Isthmus and contributed to USA Today, The New York Daily News, Space.com, Wisconsin Public Radio, and other media outlets. He draws on his journalism experience to interview the subjects of his children’s books, including Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean and NASA’s pioneering computer scientist Margaret Hamilton. Learn more at deanrobbins.net.