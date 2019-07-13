Dean Robbins

press release: Timed to the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and Apollo 12, The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon: The True Story of Alan Bean is a nonfiction children’s picture book about the only artist to travel in outer space. Alan Bean is both a brave astronaut and a painter who expresses his feelings through art. After the Apollo 12 mission, he pursues a one-of-a-kind dream: painting the magic and mystery of his trip to the moon.