media release: Dean Robbins discusses his essay collection Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me, offering a unique perspective on legendary figures with often surprising connections to the state, including Jackie Robinson, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Bob Dylan, Ann Landers, and Joni Mitchell. With photos, videoclips, and humorous anecdotes, the presentation establishes Wisconsin as a notably influential place: a crossroads for people who changed the world. Attendees will learn more about the Wisconsin heroes they know and discover new heroes to fall in love with.

*Copies of the book will be available for purchase after the event*

Dean Robbins is a journalist who has contributed to USA Today, The New York Daily News, GRAMMY magazine, and other media outlets, as well as serving as editor in chief of Isthmus and On Wisconsin magazine. He is also a children’s author whose books have appeared on many best-of-the-year lists, earning praise in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal.

* This program is in-person only. *

Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me

Tuesday, November 4, from 6pm to 7pm

Location: In the downstairs Archer Room (through the lobby stairwell)

Sign-up Appreciated