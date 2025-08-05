× Expand David Giroux Dean Robbins is a prolific Madison-based author of children's books (and former editor of Isthmus).

media release: Journalist Dean Robbins (USA Today, The New York Daily News) will discuss his new essay collection Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me, offering a unique perspective on legendary figures with surprising connections to the state, including Jackie Robinson, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Bob Dylan, Ann Landers, and Joni Mitchell.

With photos, videoclips and humorous anecdotes, the presentation establishes Wisconsin as a crossroads for people who changed the world. Come and learn more about the Wisconsin heroes you know and discover new ones to admire.

Books will be available for purchase.