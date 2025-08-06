media release: Deanna Ortiz used to think her job was just posting thirst traps for pornstars. Turns out, it was also therapy…. with a 401(k). In Funny Sl*t, Deanna tells the hilarious and unexpectedly heartfelt story of working in social media for the adult entertainment industry, where she learned to embrace chaos, confidence, and her inner hot girl... all while replying “Thanks, babe!” to strangers in the comments.

Through NSFW inboxes, awkward Zoom calls, and the daily existential crisis of writing “cum” in a brand-safe tone, Deanna found something bigger than a paycheck (though those were nice too): herself.

Funny Sl*t is a sharp, self-aware, and hilarious look at what happens when your day job is sex and your side hustle is soul-searching. It’s for anyone who’s ever felt weird about their job, their body, or their browser history.

Tickets $10 online, $15 at the door!Doors at 6PM | Show at 7PM