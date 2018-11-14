press release: In celebration of International Education week, the Institute for Regional and International Studies has selected films from around the world for the first annual IRIS International Film Series. From mainstream to independent, these films share triumphs and tribulations of peoples across the globe while shedding light on their unique cultures. Some of these films were even written or produced by, or feature, UW alumni, staff, faculty, and students. Don’t miss these films, curated by the IRIS area studies centers.

“Dear Ambassador” features an introduction with the film’s director, Luiz Fernando Goulart. Both Goulart, and UW alum and Professor of Fine Arts at Florida International University, Jonatas Chimen, will engage in a post-screening Q&A.

2017, Portuguese with English subtitles. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided during the introduction and Q&A.

“Dear Ambassador” is the extraordinary story of Luiz Martins de Souza Dantas, who served as Brazilian Ambassador to Paris during WWII. A largely unsung hero, he defied his own government’s orders by granting hundreds of unauthorized visas to Jews and others facing imminent capture and death. Consisting of reenactments, interviews with survivors, and archival footage, “Dear Ambassador” commemorates Brazil’s counterpart to Oskar Schindler and Raoul Wallenberg, who like them was awarded posthumously the title Righteous Among the Nations at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Co-sponsored by the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program, the Human Rights Program, and Global Legal Studies at UW-Madison, and UNA-USA Dane County Chapter.