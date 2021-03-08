ONLINE: Dear Brutus

press release: Winter Words is a public play-reading series where APT artists explore new-to-APT plays, some of which may someday make their way to our stages. This popular series is, of course, typically held in the Touchstone Theatre. But this year, Zoom is where it's at. So while the format may be different, these readings still teem with the raw energy of an early table read, produced for you with just one day of rehearsal.

Each reading will be followed by a talk back with the actors and artists.

Tickets are $15, and go on sale February 8 at 10:00 am CST. They are available for purchase only online. If you need assistance with your order, email the APT Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org.

Please note: Unlike APT's earlier Zoom series, these readings are one-time events and must be viewed live. Readings begin at 7:00 PM CST on the dates below.

March 8: Dear Brutus

By J.M. Barrie; directed by Kelsey Brennan.

“It’s Peter Pan for grownups.” – The Guardian

J.M. Barrie's take on what happens when people are, in fact, forced to grow up. And then, just as they're coming to terms with adulthood, are provided with a reprieve. A mysterious man invites an eclectic group of friends and lovers to his home on Midsummer (yes, Midsummer). Then, after being specifically warned against it, the group heads into the woods for a series of strange and fantastic events, and maybe a few realizations.