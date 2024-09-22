"Dear Deb Margolin" + "How You Are My Friend"

Zoe Cohen and Orion Risk partner to present two new performance works-in-progress as part of their dissertation research.

DEAR DEB MARGOLIN is a solo show for two voices. Join Zoe Cohen on an adventure in dissertating while parenting. Archival research meets Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood in this performative correspondence.

HOW YOU ARE MY FRIEND is a solo performance of (trans) friendship. Part personal narrative, part performance experiment. Can you act a precious friendship back to health?