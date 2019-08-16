Dear Hank & John

press release: Hosts John and Hank Green (authors and YouTubers) offer both humorous and heartfelt advice about life’s big and small questions. They bring their personal passions to each episode by sharing the week’s news from Mars (the planet) and AFC Wimbledon (the third-tier English football club).

At Minotour 2019, Hank and John record a live episode and Katherine makes an appearance for Earth Bones, a show in which she and Hank explore the earth.

All proceeds from this event will be going to support efforts to reduce child and maternal mortality in Sierra Leone.