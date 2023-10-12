media release: Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a POW in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike over 500 miles across Europe, following the original POW transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.

Dear Sirs has proven to be a catalyst to bring veterans together with their families, friends and communities to connect and feel seen. The film has been invited to screen at film festivals, museums, conferences, universities, high schools, cultural centers and United States military bases across the country and around the world. As a testament to the power of the story told in Dear Sirs, the U.S. Embassies in Berlin and Paris have both sponsored screening tours of the film. It was featured as the opening film for the 2022 GI Film Festival in San Diego and was awarded the prize for Best Documentary Feature.

Dear Sirs will begin airing on PBS stations in November 2023.

The Sun Prairie premiere of Dear Sirs is presented by AARP and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. This event is free and open to all ages. You do NOT need to be an AARP member to attend. Registration is required - register online, call 877-926-8300, or register onsite at the event.