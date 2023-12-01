Death and Rebirth

media release: An overview on the Tibetan Buddhist perspective on the dying process. The lecture will be given by Robi Szilagyi of Budapest, Hungary. Robi became a student of Lama Ole Nydahl in 1997 and was asked to be a traveling teacher in 2002. He has lived in the Diamond Way Buddhist Center of Budapest since 2001 and currently works as a motion video graphic designer.

$10 suggested donation.