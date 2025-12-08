Death at a Snooty Wine Tasting

media release: Looking for one of the most unique holiday events in Wisconsin? Join us at Rock N Wool Winery in Poynette, WI for an unforgettable Murder Mystery Wine Tasting on Saturday, December 20. This interactive, laughter-filled experience blends the excitement of a live murder mystery show with the charm of a Southern Wisconsin winery. It’s the perfect night out for couples, friend groups, or anyone searching for fun holiday things to do near Madison, Wisconsin.

Step into the scene of the “Snooty Wine Tasting,” where a shocking murder has everyone on edge. As you mingle with a cast of suspicious characters, you’ll sample wines with the suspects, uncover clues, and test your detective skills in a fully immersive whodunit experience. Every interaction, every sip, and every shady glance could help you decide who the killer is.

During the investigation, enjoy wine, cocktails, and delicious food available from our legendary Jack Ass Saloon.

This event is packed with mystery, humor, and holiday-season excitement, making it one of the best winter winery events in the region. If you’re looking for a fun night out, a group-friendly activity, or a standout date night idea near Madison, this Murder Mystery is the place to be.

Expect twists. Expect laughs. Expect a whole lot of fun.

Do you have what it takes to solve the crime before the big reveal?

Join us for a night of wine, wit, and whodunit at Rock N Wool Winery… where every mystery pairs perfectly with a glass of wine.