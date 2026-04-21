3/16-21, Overture Center-Overture Hall, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Wisconsin Premiere

The Tony Award®-winning “perfect musical comedy” (Deadline).

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far… thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.

“Death Becomes Her” is the Tony Award®-winning, drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. “Death Becomes Her” is “a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for” (Variety) and “a cheek-aching laughter roller coaster — the most fun night out!” (The Daily Beast).

Experience the “savagely funny” (Time Out) pop-culture phenomenon that’s been certified “hilarious” by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Goldie Hawn, Beyoncé (!!) and countless fans on Instagram, TikTok and beyond.

See it now and laugh for eternity.

Additional Show Detail