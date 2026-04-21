Death Becomes Her
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Wisconsin Premiere
The Tony Award®-winning “perfect musical comedy” (Deadline).
Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far… thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.
“Death Becomes Her” is the Tony Award®-winning, drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. “Death Becomes Her” is “a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for” (Variety) and “a cheek-aching laughter roller coaster — the most fun night out!” (The Daily Beast).
Experience the “savagely funny” (Time Out) pop-culture phenomenon that’s been certified “hilarious” by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Goldie Hawn, Beyoncé (!!) and countless fans on Instagram, TikTok and beyond.
See it now and laugh for eternity.
Additional Show Detail
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- The Saturday, March 20, 2pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.
- The Thursday, March 18, 7:30pm and Sunday, March 21, 1pm performances will have live Audio Description.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.