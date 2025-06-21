media release: The Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) and Farley Center invite you to an engaging and educational event focused on end-of-life awareness and resources. The Death Education Market offers an opportunity to explore meaningful ways to approach death with compassion, knowledge, and preparation. This is the first time we are doing this event.

This unique event will feature:

1:30 Natural Path Sanctuary Tour by Director Shedd Farley and Cemeterian Dustin Duve

Local Vendors & Organizations: Connect with professionals offering eco-friendly burial products, funeral planning services, and holistic end-of-life care.

Whether you're curious about sustainable burial practices, seeking guidance on end-of-life planning, or simply want to explore this important topic in a supportive setting, this market is for you. Share stories, ask questions, and learn from others in a welcoming, open environment

Admission: Free and open to the public.

There will be food vendors available - please bring cash.

To learn more about the Natural Path Sanctuary/Farley Center, go to naturalpathsanctuary.org and www.farleycenter.org

We look forward to seeing you at this meaningful and inspiring event!

Participants:

Natural Path Sanctuary

naturalpathsanctuary.org

Farley Center

farleycenter.org

Ryan Funeral Home

https://www. ryanfuneralservice.com/

Gunderson Funeral Home

https://www.gundersonfh.com/

Good Mourning

https://goodmourn.com/

Walking Each Other Home

https:// walkingeachotherhomemadison. org/

Prairie Sundance

Foster Funeral & Cremation Service

https://www. fosterfuneralhomes.com/ contact/madison-wi

Madison Death Collective

https://www. madisondeathcollective.org/

National Association of Certified Death Midwives

NACDM.org

Cress Funeral Home and Cremation Services

https://www. cressfuneralservice.com/

The Pink Peony

https://www.thepinkpeonyllc. com/

Humble Crossings

https://www.humblecrossings. com/

Threshold Singers of Madison

https://thresholdchoir.org/ madison/

Casper Creek Natural Cemetery

https://caspernaturalcemetery. com/about/

Threshold Care Circle/ Driftless Green Burial Alliance

https://www. thresholdcarecircle.org/

UW Organ and Tissue Donation

https://www.uwhealth.org/ services/organ-tissue-donation

Savant University Wealth Management

https://savantwealth.com/ university-wealth-management/

Heartland Hospice Care

https://www.gentivahs.com/.../ hospice.../heartland-hospice/

Back to Ground Conservation Cemetery

www.backtoground.org

Solace Grief & Death

https://www.facebook.com/.../ Solace-for-the-Soul.../...

Twilight Meridian Care by Balancing Meridians

balancingmeridians.com

Steve Heuer (Braided Waters)

https://photos.app.goo.gl/ WadzC618yoGk7ooA6

Madison Care Management

madisoncaremanagement.com

https://www.facebook.com/ MadisonCareManagement

Solas Natural Burial

https://solasnaturalburial. com/

Root to Bloom, LLC (Farley Center Farmer Julie Plotkin)

https://www.instagram.com/ roottobloomwi/

roottobloomwi.com

Food Vendor

El Sabor de Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez

https://www.facebook.com/.../ El-Sabor-De.../ 100046777215513/

Sam's Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham

Music by Julien Kozak

