Death Education Market
to
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: The Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) and Farley Center invite you to an engaging and educational event focused on end-of-life awareness and resources. The Death Education Market offers an opportunity to explore meaningful ways to approach death with compassion, knowledge, and preparation. This is the first time we are doing this event.
This unique event will feature:
1:30 Natural Path Sanctuary Tour by Director Shedd Farley and Cemeterian Dustin Duve
Local Vendors & Organizations: Connect with professionals offering eco-friendly burial products, funeral planning services, and holistic end-of-life care.
Whether you're curious about sustainable burial practices, seeking guidance on end-of-life planning, or simply want to explore this important topic in a supportive setting, this market is for you. Share stories, ask questions, and learn from others in a welcoming, open environment
Admission: Free and open to the public.
There will be food vendors available - please bring cash.
To learn more about the Natural Path Sanctuary/Farley Center, go to naturalpathsanctuary.org
We look forward to seeing you at this meaningful and inspiring event!
Participants:
Natural Path Sanctuary
Farley Center
Ryan Funeral Home
Gunderson Funeral Home
Good Mourning
Walking Each Other Home
Prairie Sundance
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
Madison Death Collective
National Association of Certified Death Midwives
Cress Funeral Home and Cremation Services
The Pink Peony
Humble Crossings
Threshold Singers of Madison
Casper Creek Natural Cemetery
Threshold Care Circle/ Driftless Green Burial Alliance
UW Organ and Tissue Donation
Savant University Wealth Management
Heartland Hospice Care
Back to Ground Conservation Cemetery
Solace Grief & Death
Twilight Meridian Care by Balancing Meridians
Steve Heuer (Braided Waters)
Madison Care Management
Solas Natural Burial
Root to Bloom, LLC (Farley Center Farmer Julie Plotkin)
Food Vendor
El Sabor de Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez
Sam's Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham
Music by Julien Kozak