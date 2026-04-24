Death of a Glacier

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: What does it mean to mourn a glacier? Death of a Glacier, a new short film by UW Earth scientists Ethan Parrish (PhD '24) and Andy Jones (PhD '26), trades the usual climate-data deluge for elegy. Shot in Iceland and Bolivia—and built around conversations with Bolivian collaborators and Indigenous stakeholders—the film lets you hear, see, and feel a warming planet rather than just read the numbers. The event includes a panel discussion on "environmental death" and the role of art in climate science, with UW-Madison professors Nam Kim and Sissel Schroeder (anthropology), and Steve Meyers (geoscience).

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UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
Movies
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