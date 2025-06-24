The Death of Chuck Brown

media release: Written and directed by Gavin Dillon Lawrence. Runs June 24 - September 25.

DC mourns the passing of the Godfather of Go-Go – a home-grown music known to few outside the capital city. But while Chuck Brown may be dead, he is not gone. His sound and rhythms permeate and define the soul of the Chocolate City, even as it’s being reimagined by the gentrification train. For the moment, though, there are still good times at Kofi’s barbershop. A space for jokes and truth and tradition; for conversations that resonate through generations. As Kofi and his teenage son, Prince, lock heads about the future of the barbershop, a battle ensues revealing the fragile yet undeniable love between a father and his son. A vibrant elegy for a community in transition, funny and rhythmic and raw. Grab a seat for this powerful world-premiere in the Touchstone. Runs June 24 - September 25.

Featuring: David Alan Anderson, Nathan Barlow, Jonathan Gardner, Josh Krause

Synopsis

Contains adult themes & language. Call the Box Office at 608-588-2361 for more information.